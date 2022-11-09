Sanjay Raut walks out of Mumbai jail after securing bail in money laundering case

Raut walks out of Mumbai jail after securing bail

A large number of supporters of the Rajya Sabha member, who had assembled outside the jail, burst into celebration as soon as he walked out of the jail

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Nov 09 2022, 21:05 ist
  • updated: Nov 09 2022, 21:05 ist
Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader Sanjay Raut waves at supporters following his release from Arthur Road Jail, at Byculla Junction in Mumbai. Credit: PTI Photo

Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut walked out of Mumbai's Arthur Road jail on Wednesday evening, hours after a special court granted him bail in a money laundering case.

He was arrested on August 1 by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the money laundering case related to a housing project in suburban Goregaon.

At around 5 pm, Raut's legal team dropped his bail order into the Arthur Road jail box and at about 6.50 pm, the Shiv Sena (UBT) leader stepped out of the prison, where he had spent more than three months.

A large number of supporters of the Rajya Sabha member, who had assembled outside the jail, burst into celebration as soon as he walked out of the jail and raised slogans hailing him. Firecrackers were set off near the jail in central Mumbai by Raut's supporters. 

