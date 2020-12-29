Sanjay Raut's wife seeks time till Jan 5 to appear before ED

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut's wife Varsha Raut will not appear before Enforcement Directorate (ED) on December 29. She has sought time from the agency till January 5, according to news agency ANI.

The ED had summoned Varsha Raut for questioning in the PMC Bank money laundering case.

Raut on Monday alleged Central agencies were being used to "destabilise" the Uddhav Thackeray-led government in Maharashtra and claimed BJP leaders had been in touch with him for over a year to effect this plan.