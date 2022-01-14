Self-tests, self-medication for Covid-19 become a concern in Mumbai

Unreported home tests and self-medication for Covid-19 is emerging as a major cause of concern in the financial capital and the larger Mumbai metropolitan region.

Mumbai’s municipal body, the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), has decided to crack the whip on the unreported home tests. Bodies like the Indian Medical Association (IMA) and Organised Medicine Academic Guild (OMAG) have expressed concern over the situation.

The BMC has ordered all retail manufacturers/distributors of such home testing kits sold to pharmacies, chemists or dispensaries, etc to inform the Food & Drugs Commissioner and the civic body’s Epidemiology Cell of the same.

Also read: Centre refutes reports of Covid-19 vaccine shortage in Maharashtra

The corporation said that all Covid-19 positive tests either through Rapid Antigen Test Kits or Home Test Kits were expected to be reported to the ICMR by the concerned laboratory or the individuals who are found infected. However, there are instances of persons testing positive on Home Test Kits that have not been brought to the notice of ICMR. This has resulted in no tracking of such patients and the infection keeps spreading through their contact, making it difficult to contain the spread of the virus.

The retailers shall also issue a bill to the concerned buyer and maintain a record of such sales of Home Test Kits.

OMAG secretary general Dr IS Gilada said: “Earlier only two Rapid Antigen Test kits were approved by ICMR for home testing, with a condition of uploading test results at ICMR portal using QR code. However, now some 40 types are available everywhere - portals, grocery and medical shops, with no need to upload results.”

Meanwhile, IMA-Maharashtra president Dr Suhas Pingle said: “In case of problems, one must visit a doctor and do not engage in self-medication.”

Watch the latest DH Videos here: