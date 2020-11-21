Setting up Disneyland, Universal Studios will boost tourism in Goa: CII

Goa needs a fresh infusion of new tourism avenues like setting up of Disneyland, Universal Studios franchises to drive high-end tourists to the state, the Confederation of Indian Industry, Goa, has recommended in a whitepaper on the state's economy.

The whitepaper has also urged a need for Goa to re-invent its tourism sector offerings and diversify its bouquet of experiences to compete with rival outbound tourism destinations like Thailand, Vietnam, Sri Lanka, etc.

"A dedicated team needs to be appointed for attracting brands like Disneyland, Universal Studios, Magic Kingdom, etc. These are large tourist magnets and will add another incentive for high paying tourists to travel to the state. It is hard to imagine large companies starting their businesses in Goa, given the current conditions. A short – term plan with all the required infrastructure can appeal to these brands," the whitepaper titled 'Accelerating the Goan Economy - A Whitepaper' recommends.

"Industry numbers suggest that tourists are traveling to other destinations in India and outside India to countries like Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam, Sri Lanka etc. One of the common success factors of all these competing countries is diversification of their tourism market. Goa’s focus has been mostly on highlighting its tropical beaches, alcohol, parties and casinos, and needs a relook," it also states.

The document has examined the "pain points" of the Goan economy and suggested actionable interventions from the state government keeping in mind budget and resource constraints.

The whitepaper also says that poor transportation, inconsistent commission practices by industry stakeholders, unregistered hotel and lodging facilities were deterring both the long term as well as short term prospects of Goa as a tourism destination.

It has also recommended streamlining of the permissions required to start tourism activities, stating that bureaucratic delays were common with no accountability attached.

"Implementation of a single portal interconnect to all required licences will be a big boost for ease of doing business. To reduce the delays and have accountability for the delays, an auto approval system can be mooted. Yearly renewals of regulatory approvals are a cumbersome activity with no value addition," the whitepaper states.

Goa is billed as a top beach and nightlife tourism destination in the country and attracted nearly eight million tourists last year.