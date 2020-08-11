Shankarrao Gadakh Patil joins Shiv Sena

In a significant political development, Maharashtra's Soil and Water Conservation Minister Shankarrao Gadakh Patil joined the Shiv Sena on Tuesday.

Gadakh was tied the 'Shiv-Bandhan' on his wrist by Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray. Shiv Sena secretary Milind Narvekar was also present.

Gadakh is an Independent MLA from Nevasa in Ahmednagar district, and the first to support the Shiv Sena after the 2019 Vidhan Sabha polls.



Till now, he was also the only Independent MLA in the Maha Vikas Aghadi government, that comprises of Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress.

With this, the Shiv Sena's strength has increased to 57 in the 288-member Maharashtra Legislative Assembly.

The entry of Gadakh (50), a two-time MLA into Shiv Sena would have an effect on the politics of Ahmednagar district of Maharashtra.

Gadakh began as a campaigner of Youth Congress, and in 2017 he founded the party Krantikari Shetkari Paksha and fought local elections.

Krantikari Shetkari Paksha now has 5 Ahmednagar Zilla Parishad members, 12 Nevasa Panchayat Samiti members and 9 Nagarsevaks in Nevasa.

He is also known as "Panidar Aamdar" by his constituency for his good work during drought-like conditions in Newasa constituency.