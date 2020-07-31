Shekhar Suman meets Governor, demands CBI probe into Sushant case

Hours after Bihar police recorded the statement of Sushant Singh Rajput's companion Ankita Lokhande, the demands for a CBI probe grew in Mumbai on Friday.

Amidst refusal by the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government to hand over the probe to the CBI, the BJP demanded that the case be handed over to the apex probe agency.

Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis demanded that the CBI and ED must handle the case.

"There is a huge public sentiment about handing over Sushant Singh Rajput case to CBI but looking at the reluctance of state government, at least ED can register an ECIR since misappropriation and money laundering angle has come out," said Fadnavis, a senior BJP leader and former Chief Minister.

Later in the evening, veteran actor and TV presenter Shekhar Suman met Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhavan and presented to him a memorandum demanding CBI investigation in the Sushant Singh Rajput case.

Later in the evening, veteran actor and TV presenter Shekhar Suman met Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhavan and presented to him a memorandum demanding CBI investigation in the Sushant Singh Rajput case. Shekhar Suman thanked Asif Bhamla for being a huge support in asking for a CBI investigation, stating "If I have to knock at every door for justice, so be it. I shall do so without batting an eyelid."

Shekhar Suman was accompanied by Asif Bhamla and Arun Motwani, a Raj Bhavan spokesperson said.

Meanwhile, the Patna police team recorded the statement of Ankita Lokhande, who along with Sushant had acted in TV serial Pavitra Rishta.

Ankita and Sushant were together for six years, before they broke up in 2016.

It was after this that actor Rhea Chakraborty entered the life of Sushant.

Ankita said that though she was not in touch with Sushant, she had a good bonding with his family. "I really have a good bond with the sisters and daddy," she told a news channel.

"Sushant was never the kind of person who would commit suicide over money issues... People do spend money on each other in relationships... If he spent 15 crores on the alleged companies formed by him and Rhea.. this is something we all want to know more of," she said.