Shift all affected by rains in Kolhapur immediately; divert traffic on Bengaluru-Pune highway: Minister

Minister of State for Home and the Guardian Minister of Kolhapur Satej Patil has directed the district administration to shift people and livestock affected due to the flooding to safer places immediately. He has also directed that traffic be diverted through Kognoli on Pune-Bengaluru highway to access Chandgad, Aajara and Gadhinglaj.

Patil took review meetings to take stock of the flooding situation in Kolhapur till late evening on Thursday.

He has directed the district administration to shift villages such as Prayag Chikhali, Ambewadi and Aarey facing the utmost risk in the flooding to safer places at the earliest. He also directed for the shifting of the villages that are at the risk after Kolhapur-Ratnagiri highway submerged owing to the rise in the water level of Panchganga river to 43 feet. Patil also directed for the shifting of the people from city areas including Bapat Camp, Shahupuri and Ramanand Nagar.

The meeting was attended by MLAs Ruturaj Patil, Chandrakant Jadhav, district collector Rahul Rekhwar, commissioner Dr Kadambari Balkawade, superintendent of police Shailesh Balkawade, CEO of Zilla Parishad Sanjaysinh Chavan, among others.

Patil also appealed to the people of Kolhapur to take due care and not venture out of their homes unless in case of an emergency amid the heavy rainfall in the district and the prediction of downpour till July 25. Patil has said that the district administration has been taking every step required to ensure that the people are not suffered.

Kolhapur has been witnessing downpour with many rivers, bunds overflowing, while the Punchaganga is expected to reach its warning level very soon. IMD has predicted heavy rainfall in Kolhapur between July 22 and 25. In this backdrop, Patil has appealed to the people to be cautious.

"I request all the citizens in Kolhapur to not venture out of their homes unless it is of the utmost need. The people leaving on the banks of rivers and in the low-lying areas should intimate the district administration if the water level started rising. They are requested to shift to safer places in such conditions. The district administration and disaster management cells are on their toes to take all required steps," Patil has tweeted.

Patil said that 81 bunds and dams in the districts were submerged till 12 pm on Thursday and the water level at Rajaram dam has reached up to 38 feet. "Many parts including Shahuwadi, Radhanagari, Aajara, Chandgad, Kagal, Karwir have recieved heavy rain. Rivers in the districts are expected to reach danger level on Friday. The citizens are requested to take all due care in this backdrop and cooperate with the district administration," Patil said.

Patil has also directed the district administration to ensure that the people shifted to the safer places get all food-related aid, medical help and medicines. The administration has been asked to reach out at the doorsteps of people and ensure that the power and telecommunication supply is restored at the earliest.

Kolhapur South's MLA Ruturaj Patil, too, has been on the field, helping people suffering from the heavy rainfall. After he recieved information about the flooding, he visited the submerged area of Ramanand Nagar and helped fire brigade to rescue stranded people.

He ventured into the water using the mechanised boats and rescued people, especially children. He was accompanied by social activists and party workers. Areas like Dutt Colony, Malhar Complex, Khandoba Temple and Jadhav Park, where more than 150 houses were inundated in South Kolhapur.

He too has appealed to people from his constituency to take due care during the heavy rainfall.