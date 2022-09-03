Shinde-Fadnavis withdraws name proposed by MVA for MLC nomination

In a significant political development, the Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis government has withdrawn the list of names proposed by the previous Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government for nomination to the Maharashtra Legislative Council from the governor's quota.

Shinde has sent a letter to Maharashtra governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari seeking withdrawal of the 12 names that the previous government has proposed.

The Raj Bhavan has refused to comment on the development.

Shinde too has refused to comment. “I will come back to you on this soon,” he told reporters in Thane city.

The BJP and the Shinde-camp of Shiv Sena are working on an 8-4 formula for these 12 vacancies.

On 6 November, 2020, the then Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress government had submitted 12 names for nomination to the Maharashtra Legislative Council from the Governor’s quota, however, it has been kept pending.

The three parties had agreed on a 4-4-4 formula for the 12 vacant seats.

The term of 12 legislators nominated to the Upper House from the Governor’s quota expired in June, 2020.

In Maharashtra, the Governor nominates 12 MLCs for tenure of six years – based on the recommendations of the state Cabinet.

According to Article171(5) of the Constitution: “(5) The members to be nominated by the Governor under sub clause (e) of clause (3) shall consist of persons having special knowledge or practical experience in respect of such matters as the following, namely: literature, science, art, co-operative movement and social service.”

While the Governor has to go by the recommendations of the Cabinet, there is no deadline by which the Governor has to clear the nominations.

The MVA leaders have urged Koshyari to clear their list, however, it was kept pending.

Among those whose names were there in the MVA list include veteran politician Eknath Khadse, who left BJP to join NCP and actor-activist-politician Urmila Matondkar.