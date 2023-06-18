Former MLA Shishir Shinde quits Uddhav's party

Shishir Shinde - who dug up Wankhede pitch - quits Uddhav’s party 

By digging and pouring engine oil, the pitch was rendered useless for matches and led to the cancellation of the series.

Mrityunjay Bose 
Mrityunjay Bose , DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Jun 18 2023, 19:37 ist
  • updated: Jun 18 2023, 19:40 ist
The 69-year-old Shinde had served as a Corporator of the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation. Credit: Twitter/@ShishirShinde1

Firebrand leader Shishir Shinde - who shot to fame in October 1991 when he along with other Shiv Sena workers had dug up the pitch Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai  in the run up to a  India-Pakistan match - has quit the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT).

When in Shiv Sena, Shinde was considered close to late Balasaheb Thackeray. 

Also Read | MLC Manisha Kayande to join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena
 

The 69-year-old Shinde had served as a Corporator of the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation and a two-time former member of Maharashtra Legislative Assembly.

In 2015 when Raj Thackeray left the Shiv Sena and founded the MNS, Shinde joined him.

However, he returned to Shiv Sena in 2018.

On June 30, 2022, after the split, he was appointed the Deputy Leader of Shiv Sena (UBT).

“I am quitting as Deputy Leader and leaving the Shiv Sena (UBT),” Shinde said in a letter to Thackeray.

“In the last six months, it became impossible to even meet you. It does not appeal to my sensitive mind to be unwanted by anyone. I stop my intrusion. Without making any public accusations through this letter....Jai Maharashtra,” he wrote.

