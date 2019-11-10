Shiv Sena Chief Uddhav to visit Ayodhya, Advani

Describing the verdict on Ayodhya dispute as a “historic golden moment”, Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday said that he would visit the temple town later this month and call on former deputy prime minister and BJP stalwart L K Advani.

“After several years, justice has been finally delivered. All have accepted the judgement and we must all welcome it. I bow before the judiciary,” he said, adding that late father Bal Thackeray would have been happy today.

“We remember Balasaheb today... I will also go and meet Advaniji. He played a very big role in the Ram temple movement by undertaking rath yatras. I am sure he must be very happy over today’s judgement,” Thackeray said. Uddhav said that he would go back to Shivneri in Pune district and offer prayers, and then go to Ayodhya on 24 November.

Uddhav and his family had been to Ayodhya on 24 November last year.