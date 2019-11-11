Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut hospitalised

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut, who has been holding the fort for the party during the ongoing political crisis, has been hospitalised following chest pain.

His condition has been described as stable and he is expected to be in hospital for couple of days.

Raut (57), is a member of core team of Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray. He is a three-term Rajya Sabha member and Executive Editor of Saamana, the Shiv Sena mouthpiece.

Raut is under treatment of a panel of doctors including Dr Jaleel Parkar and Dr Ajit Menon.

"Sanjay sahab is okay and stable," Raut's brother Sunil Raut said.

"Since last 15 days he has been suffering from chest pain. But it's not serious. He has been admitted for routine check-up. I think today evening his angiography will be performed and he would be discharged in a day or two," he said.