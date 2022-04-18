Shiv Sena MLA's wife dies by suicide

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Apr 18 2022, 06:58 ist
  • updated: Apr 18 2022, 06:58 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

Two-time Shiv Sena MLA Mangesh Kudalkar's wife was found dead in their flat in Nehru Nagar area of Mumbai on Sunday.

Police suspect that Rajani Kudalkar died by suicide.

Kudalkar is a two-time MLA from Kurla seat of Mumbai.

An ADR has been registered has investigations were in progress.

Shiv Sena
Maharashtra
India News

