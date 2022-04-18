Shiv Sena MLA's wife dies by suicide

Two-time Shiv Sena MLA Mangesh Kudalkar's wife was found dead in their flat in Nehru Nagar area of Mumbai on Sunday.
Police suspect that Rajani Kudalkar died by suicide.
Kudalkar is a two-time MLA from Kurla seat of Mumbai.
An ADR has been registered has investigations were in progress.
