Shivaji Park Dussehra rally become custody battle for Uddhav, Shinde ‘senas’

A major confrontation is brewing between the two factions of the Shiv Sena, as to who would hold the annual Dussehra rally at the historic Shivaji Park at Dadar in Mumbai.

Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray asserted on Monday that he would address the annual rally for Dussehra—which falls on October 5—even though Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s faction is said to be planning to hold a grand assembly.

The tradition of addressing an annual rally on Dussehra at Shivaji Park was started in 1966 by Balasaheb Thackeray—just months after he founded the party on June 19, 1966. Balasaheb established himself as a firebrand leader and orator-par-excellence with the first rally.

The ‘Dasara-melava’ at the historic Shivaji Park is a pilgrimage of sorts for lakhs of Shiv Sainiks who throng the ground often known as ‘Shiv-teerth’.

The venue of Shivaji Park is, sort of, a symbolic seat of power for the party. The Shiv Sena Bhavan, the party headquarters are also located near the Shivaji Park.

When the first Shiv Sena-Bharatiya Janata Party government came to power in 1995, Dr Manohar Joshi was sworn in as chief minister in Shivaji Park. In November 2018, Uddhav, too, was sworn in as chief minister at Shivaji Park.

Balasaheb’s rites were performed at the venue, a day after his death on November 17, 2012.

In 2020 and 2021, because of the Covid-19 pandemic, lockdown and related restrictions, the rally was held virtually or indoors.

This year, however, Uddhav is said to have asked the party to prepare for the Dussehra rally.

In 2020, Uddhav addressed the rally virtually, while in 2021, it was held at the Shanmukhananda Hall at King’s Circle.

Last week, Yuva Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray said that the application by his father’s Shiv Sena seeking permission for a rally wasn’t not accepted by the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Uddhav, while speaking to media persons at Matoshree, made it clear that he would address from Shivaji Park.

“Let’s not fall prey to the misinformation campaign…let me assure you, the Shiv Sena annual ‘Dasara-melava’ would be held in Shivaji Park…there is no question about it,” he said.

Though the Shinde camp had not applied for a rally so far, they haven’t yet spoken about this issue either.

Although Shiv Sena has ruled the BMC for decades, now that elections are due, BMC is now administratively under the state government’s control.

Since the split in Shiv Sena—when the sitting legislators both in Maharashtra Legislative Assembly and Lok Sabha chose a side—Shinde faction has been claiming they uphold the legacy of Balasaheb. To this effect, the faction even submitted documents to the Election Commission of India, to stake their claim on the election symbol of Shiv Sena—a bow and arrow.