Shivaji's descendants speak out on Maharashtra crisis

The two descendants of legendary Maratha warrior Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj have spoken out on the current political scenario in Maharashtra involving the split in the Shiv Sena which has put the Maha Vikas Aghadi dispensation at risk.

Chhatrapati Udayanraje Bhosale of Satara royal seat and Yuvraj Sambhajiraje Chhatrapati of Kolhapur royal family - both 13th descendants of Shivaji Maharaj - were very clear in their comments.

Udayanraje, a former three-time Lok Sabha MP from Satara and currently a Rajya Sabha MP, met Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis in Mumbai where they discussed the political situation. “It was a completely unnatural alliance and today or tomorrow, it was going to collapse,” he said.

Sambhajiraje, a former President-nominated Rajya Sabha MP, was keen to contest as an Independent in the polls to Upper House of Parliament. However, Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray, put a condition before him to join the party, forcing him to opt out of the race. “If I would have been given a nomination this perhaps would not have happened,” he said.