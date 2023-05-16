SIT probe ordered into Trimbakeshwar Temple incident

The Maharashtra government on Tuesday ordered a probe by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) into reports of an alleged attempt by a group of people from a different religion to force their way into the famous Trimbakeshwar Temple in Nashik.

Trimbakeshwar Temple is one of the highly sacred places for the Hindu community and according to the temple trust management, non-Hindus are not allowed inside the temple complex.

According to reports reaching here, security guards at the Trimbakeshwar Temple thwarted the group's attempt to enter the temple complex.

Photos and videos of the incident, which took place on May 13, have gone viral on social media platforms.

The temple of Lord Shiv at Trimbak in the Trimbakeshwar tehsil of Nashik district is one of the 12 jyotirlingas.

The Godavari River originates from Trimbakeshwar.

The temple is located between the three hills of Brahmagiri, Nilagiri and Kalagiri.

Taking cognisance of the incident and resentment among people, Fadnavis said that the SIT would be headed by an official of the rank of Additional Director General of Police.

"The SIT will not only conduct a probe into this incident but will also investigate a similar incident which took place last year at the same temple. A group representing certain community had entered the temple," Fadnavis tweeted.

त्र्यंबकेश्वर मंदिरात प्रवेश करण्यासाठी एक विशिष्ट जमाव मंदिराच्या मुख्य प्रवेशद्वारावर एकत्र झाल्याच्या कथित घटनेसंदर्भात एफआयआर नोंदवून अत्यंत कडक कारवाई करण्याचे आदेश उपमुख्यमंत्री आणि गृहमंत्री देवेंद्र फडणवीस यांनी दिले आहेत. या घटनेची चौकशी करण्यासाठी उपमुख्यमंत्री… — @OfficeOfDevendra (@Devendra_Office) May 16, 2023

Mahant Aniket Shastri of Trimbakeshar thanked the government for ordering a probe. “We would like to thank Fadnavis for instituting a probe and the investigation team must go into the details,” he said.

An FIR is being lodged by the Nashik police.

The CCTV footage and mobile phone clips of the incidents are being examined.

The Shree Trimbakeshwar Devasthan Trust-Nashik has lodged a formal complaint with the police.