Six arrested for abusing, attacking journalists

Six persons have been arrested for allegedly abusing and attacking journalists two days ago when they had gone to speak to the family of a woman who had died after falling into an open drain, police said on Friday.

The arrests were made on Thursday, a day after the incident in Bhagat Singh Nagar in suburban Oshiwara, they said.

Journalists, mostly from electronic media, had gone to the house of the 19-year-old woman, who had died after falling into an open drain on Tuesday, to speak to her mother.

After visiting the woman's home, the journalists were returning to the spot where they had parked their vehicles when suddenly a group of around 10-15 people stopped them and allegedly abused them.

The scribes were also manhandled by the group members, one of the victims had said on Wednesday.

According to a Bangur Nagar police official, the arrested accused were identified as Sanjay Rajbahadur Singh (37), Ilairaja Parayar (28), Rajendra Laxman Nadar (39), Koteshwar Rao Kandragulla (39), Rakesh Rampal Yadav (36) and John Ajit Babudurai Nadar (27).

On the day of the incident, all the accused were in an inebriated state and they also shot videos while abusing and manhandling the journalists, he said.

The scribes had later lodged a complaint at the Bangur Nagar police station. Based on the complaint, the police had filed an FIR against 7-9 unidentified persons.