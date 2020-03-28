Six more test positive for COVID-19 in Gujarat; count rises to 53

Gujarat recorded six new cases of coronavirus in the last 12 hours, taking the state's tally of COVID-19 patients to 53, a senior official said on Saturday.

As many as six new cases were reported since Friday evening, taking the count of coronavirus patients to 53, principal secretary (Health) Jayanti Ravi said.

Of the six cases, three were reported from Ahmedabad, one each from Vadodara, Gandhinagar and Mehsana, she said, adding that eight districts in the state have reported positive cases.

The number of COVID-19 positive cases in Ahmedabad has risen to 18, followed by Vadodara at nine, Rajkot and Gandhinagar at eight each, Surat at seven, while Kutch, Bhavnagar and Mehsana have one patient each, she said.

The state has reported three deaths so far, one each in Surat, Ahmedabad and Bhavnagar, Ravi added.

Gujarat has also covered 4 crore people under its surveillance programme, after first targetting areas where positive cases were reported, then expanding it to cover the entire state, the senior official said.