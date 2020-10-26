Social worker immolates himself in civic office

In a shocking incident, a social worker, who was protesting against corruption, immolated himself inside the premises of the municipal council office at Ichalkaranji in Kolhapur district of Western Maharashtra.

The social worker has been identified as Naresh Bhore.

He sustained severe burn injuries in the incident and was rushed to a hospital, where he passed away.

Reports reaching here said that he landed at the civic body complex around noon and threatened that he would set himself ablaze if his grievance of alleged corruption was not addressed immediately.

However, to everyone’s surprise, he immediately immolated himself.

Some people tried to save him, however, by that time he had sustained severe burn injuries.

Bhore was rushed first to the Indira Gandhi Memorial Hospital for treatment and from there to a specialised burns unit at the Sangli Civil Hospital but he failed to survive.

The victims have been regularly sending complaints to various authorities on alleged corruption.

