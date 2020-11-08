Some people are trying to put salt on Mumbai’s development: CM Uddhav Thackeray

Slamming the BJP, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has accused his former saffron ally of putting roadblocks on Mumbai Metro carshed project in Kanjur Marg and other development projects.

“Some people are trying to put salt on Mumbai’s development projects,” Thackeray said. However, he did not elaborate on it further.

Thackeray, the head of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government, said that the Kanjur Marg land belongs to Maharashtra.

Last month, the MVA government scrapped the Mumbai Metro carshed at the Aarey Milk Colony and shifted it to Kanjur Marg. However, the Centre has claimed ownership of the land and directed the state to stop work.

He said that international investors find it easy to work in Maharashtra and this was evident from the fact that post Covid-19 outbreak, huge investments are coming in.

"In June, we signed MoUs to the tune of Rs 17,000 crore and now (in November) Rs 35,000 crore,” he said.

The MVA government has accused the then Devendra Fadnavis-led alliance government of plans to allow commercial development in Aarey, considered a green lung of Mumbai.

“The site of Aarey for the metro car shed was chosen by the Fadnavis government only from a commercial point of view. The proposal for the Kanjur Marg site was deliberately rejected. It has now been proved that a private person will have to be paid Rs 5,000 crore for the Kanjur Marg land, was a lie floated by the Fadnavis government,” Maharashtra Congress spokesperson and general secretary Sachin Sawant has said.

“Despite knowing that the Metro project in Aarey Milk Colony required only 20 hectares of land, 62 hectares of land was earmarked for it so that the remaining land could be commercially exploited,” added Sawant.