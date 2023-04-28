Sooraj Pancholi acquitted in Jiah Khan's death case

Nearly 10 years after actor-model Jiah Khan was found hanging in a flat in Mumbai, a special CBI court in Mumbai acquitted Bollywood actor Sooraj Pancholi, who stood as an accused in the case involving abetment to suicide.

Sooraj (32), the son of actor-couple Aditya Pancholi and Zarina Wahab, has acted in films like Hawa Singh (2022), Time To Dance (2021), Satellite Shankar (2019), Hero (2014), Heer Ranjha (2011).

Jiah (25), an American citizen, was found hanging at her flat in Sagar Sangeet Building in the posh Juhu area on June 3, 2013.

Jiah made her film debut in Ram Gopal Varma’s Nishabd in 2007 and she went on to appear in a couple of more films such as Ghajini and Housefull, her only other films in her short career.

Jiah was in a relationship with Sooraj, who was then trying to make a foothold in Bollywood.

She apparently left a note, which pointed fingers towards Aditya Pancholi's son Sooraj, who was later arrested in connection with her suicide.

The case was later handed over to the CBI following repeated pleas by her mother Rabia Khan and directives of the Bombay High Court on July 3, 2014.

Sooraj was booked under section 306 of the Indian Penal Code for allegedly abetting Jiah's suicide, a week after she ended her life.

Jiah, in her note, had narrated her ordeal - abuse, mental and physical torture - allegedly at the hands of Sooraj.

The prosecution in the case had examined 22 witnesses including Jiah’s mother Rabia.

Advocate Prashant Patil appeared for Sooraj.