South Goa police to set up kiosk for verification of foreigners, tenants

A dedicated 'kiosk' will be set up at every police station in South Goa district for verification of tenants, servants and foreigners under 'know your neighbour' initiative, police said on Wednesday.

South Goa SP Ahishek Dhania told IANS that this kiosk will be set up within two days at all police stations. "Police are visiting every area of their jurisdiction to spread the awareness (of know your neighbour initiative)," he said.

Under this initiative, 9,632 tenants forms and 11 servant forms have been filled at police stations in South district during 2022 to verify the antecedents of the migrants, he said.

"Goa, being a small state, is susceptible to terrorist and other anti-social activities and hence, it is important that people should know who is residing next to them or in their property as tenant, servant or otherwise," Dhania added.

"It has been observed that several crimes are committed by the migrants, and foreigners coming to Goa from other states and countries. Similarly migrants, and foreigners with criminal background run away after committing crimes in other states and hide in Goa to escape from the hands of law," he said.

The SP also appealed to people get their tenants and others verified so they don't go scot-free after committing crimes.