SPG security should have not been removed: Robert Vadra

Reacting to the security breach at the residence of Priyanka Gandhi, her husband and businessman Robert Vadra on Tuesday said that the SPG security should have not been removed.

Vadra, who was in Jaipur on Tuesday, told reporters, "This was a serious lapse and it could have been stopped from happening, had there been a proper SPG security". He spoke to reporters at Jaipur international airport from where he went to Ajmer to pay respect at the shrine of Khwaja Moinuddin Chisti. He reached Dargah in the afternoon by car.

Further speaking on the women security and rise in the violence in the country, Vadra said, "Security of the women should be the first thing and this is above all of us. In present times the women in our country live under threat. The old cases are lying unattended which makes judgement delayed".

Last week allegedly three unknown people had entered the premises of Priyanka Gandhi. The case is being investigated by CRPF.

The breach happened three weeks later, Modi government withdrew SPG cover given to the Gandhi family which includes UPA President Sonia Gandhi, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and daughter Priyanka Gandhi.

While answering a question if he has plans of joining politics, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi's husband Robert Vadra said that he may join politics in future and has already got invitations from different cities. "I may join politics from my birthplace Muradabad. Or maybe some other place. Because I am getting a push from many people who love me". Vadra said