Sportsmen losing jobs, allow sports, says MLA Kshitij Thakur

Even as the Covid-19 cases continue to soar, employment and income generation continues to be in a serious jumble.

Bahujan Vikas Aghadi MLA Kshitij Thakur, in a letter to the Youth Welfare and Sports Minister Sunil Kedar, urged the government to allow indoor sports and office cricket tournaments after taking necessary precautionary measures.

Local cricketers and sportsmen are suffering job losses owing to the ongoing pandemic outbreak. "For over five months now, the players have been without any on-field action and practice. They are losing their physical and mental strength. Besides, many are left without any income whatsoever. It is important to pull them out of this situation,” said Kshitij in a letter to Kedar.

Many local cricketers are living a hand-to-mouth existence due to the absence of sports taking place. Many have lost their jobs owing to the pandemic since there is no office cricket taking place. "I have requested the Mumbai Cricket Association to prioritise office cricket tournaments with all the necessary permissions from the state government and after ensuring all social distancing measures. This will help secure their jobs," said Ajinkya Naik, Apex Council Member, Mumbai Cricket Association.