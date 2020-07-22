Spurt in Covid-19 cases in Solapur raises Maharashtra govt's concern

The otherwise hustling-bustling Solapur district of Maharashtra has emerged as a big cause of concern with rising cases of Covid-19. The Solapur district, that borders Karnataka, has reported nearly 6,500 positive coronavirus cases and 400-odd deaths.

After the Mumbai-Pune belt, Solapur is the biggest concern for the Maharashtra government. Hence, the government has now decided to implement the Chase-the-Virus model, which is being implemented in Mumbai and its suburban areas, in the district.

The business activities in the historic Solapur town, known for its Solapuri chaddars, towels, textiles, power looms, cotton mills and beedis, has been deeply affected due to the pandemic.

Earlier this month, during the Ashadi-Ekadashi, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray visited Pandharpur to offer prayers to Lord Vithoba and Rakhumai, during which he also reviewed the situation. Before that, state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh and Public Health and Family Welfare Minister Rajesh Tope visited to oversee the arrangements in Solapur. NCP president Sharad Pawar and Tope visited the town over the last weekend.

“One of the major cause of concern is the vulnerability of people who work in textile and beedi industries. Since they have been exposed to toxic conditions, they have pre-existing lung and respiratory issues,” health officials said.

At a review meeting, Thackeray has asked to increase the quarantine and isolation facilities in the wake of increasing Covid-19 cases in the district.

According to Pune divisional commissioner Dr Deepak Maisekar and Solapur district collector Milind Shabharkar, contact tracing has been intensified in the city and district.

The spurt in cases in Solapur was reported after the lockdown was eased and unlocking started on June 3. “Solapur has seen a rise in the number of Covid-19 cases. Roughly 36,000-plus tests have been conducted till date and 6,000-plus positive cases have been detected. The situation is grim as nearly 20% results of you see are coming positive. Being a labour-driven district, Solapur has mostly a housing structure such that social distancing is next to impossible,” Amitkumar Jain, Director, Solapur Garment Manufacturing Association, told DH over the phone.

“The main thing to control this pandemic in Solapur is to ensure that you have timely treatment available. Solapur has more than 2 lakh labourers who are involved in beed making and textile industry,” he said.

According to Jain, the administration will have to make ready at least a 2,000-plus-bed temporary hospital as the district is reporting about 400-500 positive Covid-19 cases daily.

“The only solution is to be ready with a dedicated Covid Centre as soon as the beds of all hospitals get exhausted. Solapur is already facing high mortality rate, with poor and middle-class people not having any access to treatment, the situation will worsen further,” he said, adding that public unrest cannot be ruled out.

A total lockdown has been announced in Solapur from July 17 to 27 and outside vehicles have been prohibited.