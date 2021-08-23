Spurt in malaria, dengue cases in Mumbai, Pune

There has been a spurt in Monsoon-related vector-borne diseases like malaria, dengue, leptospirosis, swine flu, chikungunya, and typhoid in Mumbai and Pune and its metropolitan areas.

While a series of combat measures have been initiated in Mumbai metropolitan region (MMR) and Pune metropolitan region (PMR), the Public Health Department is also focussing on Western Maharashtra districts of Kolhapur, Sangli and Satara and Konkan districts of Raigad and Ratnagiri - that were affected by massive floods last month.

So far, only one case of Zika virus was reported from Belsar village in Purandar tehsil of Pune district.

Till mid-July, around 240 cases of malaria, 17 cases of leptospirosis, 10 and 13 swine flu cases have been reported in Mumbai, as per the data provided by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). During the same period, around 300 cases of dengue, malaria and swine flu have been reported by the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC).

The number of Monsoon-related ailments has surged this year owing to the relaxations in lockdown-related restrictions, and that has resulted in the free movement of people after the flattening of the Covid-19 curve during the second wave.

Now, people have again started eating junk food that has negative consequences on their health.

Dr Sanjay Nagarkar, general physician, Apollo Spectra Hospital, Pune, said, “Dengue is a mosquito-borne illness that is life-threatening, typhoid is a bacterial infection that can lead to a high fever, and chikungunya is termed as a viral illness that happens due to mosquitoes. Currently, the number of patients infected with dengue, chikungunya, and typhoid is increasing. The majority of the patients who come to the outpatient department for treatment suffer from fever, and the number of these patients has increased around 10% since the last two weeks.”

Dr Vikrant Shah, consulting physician, intensivist, and infectious disease specialist, Zen Multispeciality Hospital, Chembur, said: “Currently, we are seeing an increase in the cases of dengue and malaria. From the last four weeks, there has been a rise in cases of dengue and malaria. If the fever does not subside within two to three days, associated with chills, headache and myalgia should consult their doctor. These symptoms could be because of malaria, dengue. Also in Monsoon, fever with vomiting and loose stools, and yellow discolouration of eyes can point towards jaundice, acute gastroenteritis. Take medication as prescribed by the doctor and not opt for any home remedies.”

Dr Kirti Prakash Kotla, a consultant pathologist at Apollo Diagnostics in Pune, said: “Contaminated water in the rainy season is leading to an increase in various infectious diseases. Patients with dengue, malaria, typhoid, and chikungunya tend to have a tough time. If diagnosed early, the patient can be successfully treated with timely intervention. So if you have a fever, instead of ignoring it, just seek medical attention.”

During drives and awareness conducted by BMC, the larvae of dengue-carrying mosquitoes in 39,481 places and malaria-carrying mosquitoes in 7,922 places were found.