SS(UBT) takes up issue of development of airports with Centre

Taking up the issue of development of airports, the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) has approached the Centre for new airports in Palghar near Mumbai and Fardapur in Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, as well as for the expansion of airports in Pune and Nashik.

Worli MP and former Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray has sent a letter to Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia in this regard, seeking his attention into these long-pending issues.

Mumbai already has an international airport—the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport—while the Navi Mumbai International Airport, officially known as the DB Patil International Airport is expected to be commissioned soon.

Aaditya, like the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) before, pointed out that Mumbai needs a third airport, and said that a proposal for an airport in the Palghar district near Mumbai had been submitted earlier. “Mumbai will need a third airport in 10 years,” Aaditya said, pointing out this could also be a cargo hub, passenger airport as well as parking place for airplanes.

He also said that the Fardapur could serve the UNESCO World Heritage Site of Ajanta Caves and associated Buddhist sites.

Aaditya said that Nashik already has an airport and it needs to be modernised to international standards. He said that over the last few years, flights to Nashik have been reduced but justice needs to be served as it is a prominent pilgrimage centre.

He also stressed on the need for a full-fledged civilian airport in Pune. “This issue needs to be resolved,” he said.