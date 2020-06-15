State unveils its Magnetic Maharashtra 2.0 roadmap

Twelve MoU’s with companies from across the globe including US, China, South Korea, Singapore and India will be signed on Monday in presence of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeary and Minister for Industries Subhash Desai.

Global business leaders, country missions and bilateral investment agencies will join this exclusive session via video conference from 6:30 pm onwards.

The state has also been seen a significant uptick in investment intentions from countries such as Germany, Japan, Russia and other major FDI source countries for India. The investments represent a diversity of sectors including - Engineering, Automobiles, Food Processing, ESDM, IT/ITeS and many others.

The Government of Maharashtra delegation will also feature Minister for Industries - Subhash Desai, Minister of state for Industries Aditi Tatkare, a senior delegation from the department of Industries including the new Sherpa for Foreign Direct Investments Bhushan Gagrani, the Principal Secretary Industries – Venugopal Reddy and the CEO of the state’s Industrial Development Corporation Dr. P. Anbalagan.

"While globally and in Maharashtra, our healthcare systems are scaling to meet the unprecedented challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, the state’s economic response has remained resilient to offset long-term impacts. The state of Maharashtra has methodically re-opened more than 60,000 industries in the state and these enterprises employ close to 1.5 million people," a press statement said.

Subsequently, while global investment sentiments have suffered, this has provided the state of Maharashtra with a unique opportunity. Backed by the state’s performance across elements of Foreign Direct Investment, Export, Competitiveness, industrial ecosystem, policy and Ease of Doing Business, companies looking to diversify their supply chains across South East Asia have looked to Maharashtra as their new investment destination.

As a testament to this, the exclusive interaction will witness the signing of Realising the importance of our country partners, missions and trade bodies in the country, the interaction will also see two key bilateral investment agreements being signed during the event. Partners such as these have helped the state support existing industries in the state and will help Maharashtra set up dedicated country desks in the near term for closer handholding of new potential investments.

Lastly and most importantly, the state will reveal its Magnetic Maharashtra 2.0 roadmap, featuring path-breaking initiatives such as Plug and Play infrastructure, an earmarked landbank of more than 40,000 acres, flexible rental and pricing structures, automatic permissions in 48 hours through the Maha Parwana route, specialized labour protection guidance’s and an Industry employment bureau for local skill and capacity matching for industries. The state will aim to convey its readiness for the 2020 post-pandemic world where investments are readily met with a capable ecosystem of executional excellence.

The state of Maharashtra invites Global business leaders to join the state that is #MadeForBusiness.