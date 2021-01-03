Strict action against vaccine black marketing: Deshmukh

Strict action against black marketing of Covid-19 vaccine: Maharashtra minister Deshmukh

Mritynjay Bose
Mritynjay Bose, DHNS,
  • Jan 03 2021, 20:31 ist
  • updated: Jan 03 2021, 20:31 ist
Representative image/Credit: Reuters Photo

 The Maharashtra government on Sunday assured that it would come down heavily if it gets reports of black marketing of Covid-19 vaccine.

“Rest assured, the vaccine will be made available as per the plan devised by the government,” state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said, adding that initially doctors, health workers, police personnel would be covered.

Read: Approval of Bharat Biotech's Covid-19 vaccine criticised over lack of data

“If we come across reports of black marketing of vaccines, we will deal with it sternly,” said Deshmukh.

“We are fully ready and geared up for the vaccination programme,” said state’s Public Health and Family Welfare Minister Rajesh Tope.

 

Maharashtra
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Covaxin
Vaccine
Vaccination
Healthcare

