Suparis were given to finish off my father: Narayan Rane's son

Firing a salvo at Shiv Sena President and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, BJP MLA Nitesh Rane alleged that “suparis” were given to eliminate his father Narayan Rane.

The senior Rane is now the Union MSME Minister.

A long-time Shiv Sainik, Rane was expelled from the Shiv Sena in 2005 by late Balasaheb Thackeray when he raised a banner of revolt against Uddhav. While in Shiv Sena, Rane had served as Chief Minister and later Leader of Opposition.

“Just like Eknath Shinde ji .. several “suparis”were given to finish my father when he left the Sena.. by the so called sober and decent Paksha Pramukh!,” the junior Rane tweeted.

“Let the meow meow finish.. then we will start with the “Vastraharan” with interest,” he said.