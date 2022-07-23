Suparis given to finish off father: Narayan Rane's son

Suparis were given to finish off my father: Narayan Rane's son

A long-time Shiv Sainik, Rane was expelled from the Shiv Sena in 2005 by late Balasaheb Thackeray when he raised a banner of revolt against Uddhav

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Jul 23 2022, 17:25 ist
  • updated: Jul 23 2022, 17:25 ist

Firing a salvo at Shiv Sena President and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, BJP MLA Nitesh Rane alleged that “suparis” were given to eliminate his father Narayan Rane.

The senior Rane is now the Union MSME Minister.

Also Read | MVA didn’t upgrade Shinde’s security despite Naxal threat: Nandgaon MLA 

A long-time Shiv Sainik, Rane was expelled from the Shiv Sena in 2005 by late Balasaheb Thackeray when he raised a banner of revolt against Uddhav. While in Shiv Sena, Rane had served as Chief Minister and later Leader of Opposition.

“Just like Eknath Shinde ji .. several “suparis”were given to finish my father when he left the Sena.. by the so called sober and decent Paksha Pramukh!,” the junior Rane tweeted.

“Let the meow meow finish.. then we will start with the “Vastraharan” with interest,” he said.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Shiv Sena
BJP
Narayan Rane
Eknath Shinde
Maharashtra

What's Brewing

Neglected forests at the mercy of wildfires in Spain

Neglected forests at the mercy of wildfires in Spain

Germans asked to ditch black luggage to avoid delays

Germans asked to ditch black luggage to avoid delays

'Filming for Marvel is same as working in Bollywood'

'Filming for Marvel is same as working in Bollywood'

'Sky's the limit,' says world record breaker McLaughlin

'Sky's the limit,' says world record breaker McLaughlin

Does soccer still need the header?

Does soccer still need the header?

'Climate change is making Himalayas more vulnerable'

'Climate change is making Himalayas more vulnerable'

How satellites revolutionised the way we see world

How satellites revolutionised the way we see world

Elton John and his enduring soft-rock legacy

Elton John and his enduring soft-rock legacy

 