Sushant Singh Rajput case: NCB looking for big fish in drug case, says official

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) will investigate international and inter-state connections, if any, in the drug case linked to actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death, an official said here on Saturday.

He also said the agency was looking for a "big fish" in the case.

The NCB is probing the drug angle in Rajput's death case under criminal sections of the NDPS Act after the Enforcement Directorate shared with it a report following the cloning of two mobile phones of actress Rhea Chakraborty.

Rhea, girlfriend of Rajput, is the main accused in the late actor's death case.

Speaking to reporters outside the NCB's Ballard Estate office here in south Mumbai, the official said that arrested accused will be confronted with each other to get clarity on roles played by them.

"We have obtained the remand custody (of accused Showik Chakraborty and Samuel Miranda). We will confront all the arrested accused with each other to get clarity on their roles," he said.

If any new name crops up during investigation, the NCB will summon that person to join the probe, he said.

"We will take this investigation to its logical conclusion," the official added.

Earlier in the day, Showik, brother of Rhea Chakraborty, and Miranda, the house manager of the late actor, were remanded in the custody of the NCB till September 9 by a court here.

Besides Showik and Miranda, the NCB has already arrested Zaid Vilatra (21) and Abdel Basit Parihar (23). They are currently in the probe agency's custody.