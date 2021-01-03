Suspected Naxal wanted in Jharkhand held in Gujarat

Suspected Naxal wanted in Jharkhand held in Gujarat

Guddu Singh was wanted in six cases, including murder, kidnapping and attempt to murder

PTI
PTI, Surat,
  • Jan 03 2021, 16:04 ist
  • updated: Jan 03 2021, 16:04 ist
Credit: Getty Images/Representative Image

A suspected Naxal, who was wanted in Jharkhand for several offences, has been arrested from Kosamba in Gujarat's Surat district, where he worked as a machine mechanic at a factory for the last three years, police said on Sunday.

The accused, identified as Guddu Singh, was arrested on Saturday in a joint operation carried out by Kosamba police in Surat and Nawdiha Bazar police in Jharkhand's Palamu district, VK Patel, inspector of Kosamba police station, said.

Singh, a suspected Naxal, was wanted in six cases, including murder, kidnapping and attempt to murder, as well as for the offences related to the Arms Act and the Explosive Substances Act, all dating back to 2011 and 2013, he said.

"The accused, a resident of Korami village in Jharkhand's Palamu district, had been living in Surat since the last several years and worked at a factory in Kosamba as a machine mechanic since the last three years," he said.

"As part of the joint operation, the police from the two states kept a watch on him over the last three days before apprehending him on Saturday," Patel said.

