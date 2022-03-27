Teen boy dies after falling off 12th floor flat in Thane

Thane teen boy dies after falling off 12th floor flat

PTI
PTI, Thane,
  • Mar 27 2022, 15:26 ist
  • updated: Mar 27 2022, 15:26 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

A 15-year-old boy died after falling from the balcony of his house in a high-rise in Mulla Baug area of Thane city, police said on Sunday. He fell off from his 12th floor flat on Saturday afternoon, the Chitalsar police station official said. "All angles are being probed, including suicide. At the moment, we have registered an accidental death case," he added. 

India News
Maharashtra
Thane
Death

