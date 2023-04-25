Thane community hall damaged by nearby fire in garbage pile

A portion of a community hall in Maharashtra's Thane district was damaged after a fire broke out in a garbage pile near it on Tuesday, a civic official said.
No person was injured in the blaze which erupted at around 5.50 am in the garbage near the Meenatai Thackeray Hall in Bhiwandi town, Thane Municipal Corporation's regional disaster management cell chief Avinash Sawant told PTI.
The fire spread to the hall and destroyed a part of it, he said. Two fire engines were rushed to the spot and the blaze was doused after about three hours, the official said. The cause of the fire was being probed, he added.
