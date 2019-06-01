The aim is to make Mumbai bicycle capital by 2030: SCF

A major initiative with a multi-pronged approach has been launched to make Mumbai the bicycle capital of India by 2030.

Ahead of the World Bicycle Day on 3 June (Monday), the Smart Commute Foundation (SCF), that is leading the intiative, shared that the key aim is to ensure a green and fit India.

The flagship initiative of SCF is #Cycle2Work. "It is not only about creating awareness but working with authorities to ensure that we realise the dream of making Mumbai, the financial capital of the country to the bicycle capital," said Firoza Suresh, the founder of SCF.

Firoza is working with the Mumbai police, Brihan Mumbai Municipal Corporation, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority and the corporate fraternity. "Cycling is a currency of health and new footprint for sustainable transportation," she told DH.

"The Cycle2Work culture has been growing rapidly in cities across India. The numbers have seen a sharp rise in Mumbai over the last five years. I feel quite confident that Mumbai will succeed in designing a cycling friendly mass transport environment for tomorrow," she said.

According to her, SCF #Cycle2Work launched hub partners Mahindra & Mahindra, Worli and Nirlon Knowledge Park, Gurugram with a commitment to encourage its employees to commute on a cycle and offer them parking facilities and other benefits.

The foundation plans to appoint 30 hub partners by the end of 2019 and build a viable cycling network for the white-collared employees. "These corporate hubs will strengthen the cycling infrastructure, build ridership and redefine the commuting pattern in the city," she said.

Guido Tielman, consul general of the Kingdom of The Netherlands shares his experience of cycling in the Netherlands which improved the quality of life. Apart from daily commute, it has allowed people to utilise their free time better, contributing to a healthy lifestyle. “We are happy to share our best practices but it is eventually India and Mumbai that has to decide what is the most appropriate model," he said.