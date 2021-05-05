This headmaster takes on various avatars to remove Covid-19 vaccine hesitancy

Amid a raging Covid-19 pandemic crisis, one also gets to witness great efforts done by ordinary people.

Meet Sachin Patki, a 42-year-old school headmaster from Nandurbar, who has taken up the role to eradicate vaccine hesitancy from this remote tribal district.

Sachin dresses up as Vasudev, Lord Shiva, Lord Krishna, policeman, government official, and doctor to drive across his point - vaccine is the 'Ram-baan' answer to the Coronavirus pandemic.

He roams in the village in various 'avatars' to ensure participation in the inoculation drive.

"There is a lack of awareness and I am trying to reach out to people to ensure that they take vaccines," Patki told DH over the phone from Biladi in Nandurbar district.

A teacher by profession, Patki is the Principal of Biladi Zilla Parishad Primary School.

Popularly known as 'Sachin Sir', his efforts have been praised by Nandurbar District Collector Dr Rajendra Bharud. "Through folk art, he is telling people about vaccines in rural and Adivasi areas...he is doing a great service," said Dr Bharud.

Patki, dressed in a new attire daily, goes around the village and its periphery - dancing, singing, reciting folktales and creating awareness.

Because of the lockdown, the schools are shut and his school has been converted into a part quarantine facility, part vaccination centre. "We saw that not many people turned up when the first camp was held," he said, adding that this gave him the idea to educate people.

"Some social workers and Anganwadi workers were driven out of the villages when they wanted to tell people about the vaccination camp," he said.

Teachers assigned for the camp job — Sarla Patil and Sachin Bagal — would just kill time as very few turned up on the vaccination days.

"I go from door to door and talk to people individually or very small groups," Patki said, adding that he also tells people about the importance of wearing masks, washing and sanitising hands, and physical distancing.

Patki, who is accompanied by two teachers — Shantaram Wadile and Smita Budge — carry banners and posters. Besides, they also distribute sanitisers and masks.

"The village has a population of over 1,800 persons...in the neighbourhood there are other villages...in the first camp just 35 people turned up...now the latest camp has seen 140 people coming in," said Patki noting that the initiative is yielding results.