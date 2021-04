In a shocking incident, at least three persons died after they consumed alcohol-based hand sanitizer in Yavatmal district because of the unavailability of liquor because of strict lockdown-type restrictions in Maharashtra.

The incident was reported from Wani in Yavatmal district of Vidarbha region.

The deceased were identified as Datta Langewar, Sunil Dengde and Nutan Patharatkar.

More details are awaited.