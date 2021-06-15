Three terrorists sentenced to 10 years of imprisonment

3 LeT terrorists sentenced to 10 years of imprisonment

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Jun 15 2021, 22:33 ist
  • updated: Jun 15 2021, 22:33 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A special court in Mumbai has sentenced three persons to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment for conspiring and hatching a conspiracy to target top Hindu leaders, politicians, police officers and journalists across big Indian cities like Mumbai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad.

The three convicts are - Mohammed Akram alias Imran Khan alias Khaled and Mohammed Muzammil, Mohammed Sadiq.

They are members of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Harkat-ul-Jihad-e-Islami (HUJI).

Additional Sessions Judge D E Kothalikar, who presides over a special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court, found them guilty under various provisions of the Indian Penal Code, Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and Arms Act.

However, two others - Mohammad Irfan and Mohammad Illiyas - were acquitted for want of evidence.

They were arrested by the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) of the Maharashtra Police on 31 August 2012 in what is known as the Nanded LeT case.

On 24 June 2013, the NIA took over the investigations of the case.

Investigations have revealed that Mohammed Akram went to Saudi Arabia under the guide of seeking employment as a driver with the help of wanted accused Mohammed Abdul  Majeed, who hails from Hyderabad and now settled in Riyadh in Saudi Arabia.

During his stay there, Mohammed Akram was introduced to various LeT operatives including absconding accused Siddiqui bin Usman alias Abu Hanzala alias Abdul Bari, Furkhan Bhai alias Abdullah alias Abu Saad alias Afzal alias Akbar, both residents of Hyderabad and Mohammed Saeed Faisal alias Ustad alias Umar alias Zaikr, a native of Bengaluru, now settled in Saudi Arabia.

“The accused, including Mohammed Akram, had held conspiracy meetings in Riyadh and Dammam, Saudi Arabia, to target top Hindu politicians, politicians, police officers and journalists in various parts of India including Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Nanded,” the NIA said.

Mohammed Akram was tasked to identify the “suitable targets” to old colleagues from Nanded Mohammed Muzammil and Mohammed Sadiq.

They travelled to various places but were subsequently arrested in India before they could execute the conspiracy, the NIA said.

