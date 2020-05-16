Three test positive after returning from West Bengal; Goa's COVID-19 tally reaches 11

Three more persons, who had returned from West Bengal, have tested positive in preliminary tests after returning to Goa, Health Minister Vishwajit Rane said on Saturday. Their samples are being tested once again for reconfirmation.

Four other persons who had accompanied the three COVID-19 positive persons, have tested negative, the Minister said. "During pool testing carried out at the Mollem border checkpost, out of seven, three tested positive. All seven had been kept in institutional quarantine," the Health Minister told reporters on Saturday.

The three who tested positive have been shifted to a designated COVID-19 facility for treatment and isolation, while the four other persons continue to be admitted to an institutional quarantine facility.

The seven persons had headed from Goa to West Bengal on May 3 to deliver a consignment of river barges to the eastern state's Ganga Sagar area and had returned via road.

With the latest three cases, which are yet to be reconfirmed, Goa's tally of COVID-19 cases has reached 11. Until earlier this week, Goa was a COVID-19-free 'green zone' after not a single case was reported from April 3.