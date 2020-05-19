Tiger kills woman at Tadoba reserve in Maharashtra

 A 63-year-old woman was killed by a tiger at Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve (TATR) in Maharashtra's Chandrapur district on Tuesday, an official said

The incident took place in the early hours of the day when Leelabai Jiwtode, a resident of Kolara village, ventured into Satara jungle (protected forest area) to puck some tendu leaves, chief conservator of forest (TATR) N R Praveen said.

The body of the deceased woman was recovered from the core zone of the reserve, he said.

Despite warnings about tigers lurking in the area, villagers continue to venture into the forest to collect tendu leaves, the official said.

This is the second incident of man-animal conflict reported in Satara village area, he added.

At least 11 people have died in tiger attacks in Chandrapur district this year.

