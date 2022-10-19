Time to teach lesson to those who insult Gujarat: PM

'Time to teach lesson to those who insult Gujarat,' says PM Modi

'Time has come to teach a lesson to those who abuse and insult Gujarat and its people day and night,' says PM Modi

PTI
PTI, Junagadh,
  • Oct 19 2022, 17:54 ist
  • updated: Oct 19 2022, 17:54 ist
Narendra Modi. Credit: PTI Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday urged the people of Gujarat to "teach a lesson" to those who constantly abuse and insult the state as well its citizens. Addressing a rally at Junagadh town in Saurashtra region, he said some political parties think their work is incomplete if they do not abuse Gujarat and Gujaratis.

Also Read | 68% of defence budget allocated for procuring indigenous equipment: PM

Assembly elections in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-ruled Gujarat are due by the year-end. "Time has come to teach a lesson to those who abuse and insult Gujarat and its people day and night. Should we forgive those who tarnish Gujarat's image?" Modi asked without taking anybody's name.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Gujarat
India News
Narendra Modi
BJP
Indian Politics

What's Brewing

Climate change concerns shrink even as threat grows

Climate change concerns shrink even as threat grows

Power of swearing: How obscene words influence mind

Power of swearing: How obscene words influence mind

Busking for kindness

Busking for kindness

Hey, don’t eat that laddoo!

Hey, don’t eat that laddoo!

Does it matter who you are?

Does it matter who you are?

Versatile fashion for festival of lights

Versatile fashion for festival of lights

DH Toon | Congress prez polls: 'Calm' before the storm

DH Toon | Congress prez polls: 'Calm' before the storm

After 'PayCM', Cong warns of 'SayCM' campaign in K'taka

After 'PayCM', Cong warns of 'SayCM' campaign in K'taka

 