TMC MP’s ‘truth’ on ‘1% judiciary’ gets Guv Dhankhar to order action against him

The latest controversy to erupt in West Bengal state politics was the Trinamool Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee’s statement about “1 per cent” of judiciary, which has not sat well with either the Opposition or the State governor.

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar took offence at the statement, saying the young leader had “crossed the red line”.

However, an unfazed and confident Banerjee tweeted on Sunday and stood by his words, countering the Governor’s reaction to his statement.

Banerjee had accused a small section of the judiciary, “only 1% of it”, of “ordering a CBI probe at the drop of the hat” but staying “investigation in a murder case”. Banerjee made these comments while addressing a gathering of the party’s trade wing at Haldia, in Purba Medinipur district.

Banerjee spoke critically on Saturday about the “misuse” of central agencies by the BJP-led government at the Centre. In his address, he had also stated that he would not stop from speaking the “truth” on camera, even if action against him was contemplated.

Despite the governor’s criticism, on Sunday evening, shared on Twitter a Deccan Herald post comprising a PTI report, and stated: “I’ve always believed in speaking the truth to power. Yesterday, I (had) said how 1% in Kolkata HC (read: Calcutta High Court) is working in cohorts with (the) Centre in protecting some individuals. People are watching, they know who is actually 'crossing the red line'. I rest my case here!”

I’ve always believed in SPEAKING THE TRUTH TO POWER. Yesterday, I said how 1% in Kolkata HC is working in cohorts with Centre in protecting some individuals. PEOPLE ARE WATCHING, they know who is actually 'CROSSING THE RED LINE'. I rest my case here!https://t.co/YLdOu4IvLt — Abhishek Banerjee (@abhishekaitc) May 29, 2022

In a series of tweets, Dhankhar on Monday publicly shared a directive. “Chief Secretary is to initiate all expected action and update by June 06, 2022, regards public targeting of judiciary by Diamond Harbour MP (over judiciary entrusting investigation to CBI in cases, including the infamous SSC scam), that can neither be overlooked nor countenanced,” Dhankar had posted on Twitter.

Chief Secretary is to initiate all expected action & update by June 06, 2022 regards public targeting of judiciary by Diamond Harbour MP (over judiciary entrusting investigation to CBI in cases, including the infamous SSC scam), that can neither be overlooked nor countenanced. pic.twitter.com/k12Hl67uqz — Governor West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankhar (@jdhankhar1) May 30, 2022

The governor also reminded the Twitterati about a “similar orchestrated & synchronised targeting of a sitting judge” earlier, by the Diamond Harbour MP and others in September last year.

Similar orchestrated & synchronised targeting of a sitting judge, then seized of Nandigram Election Petition, was unleashed by Diamond Harbour MP & others in Sept 2021. CS unfortunately failed to take mandated “appropriate action” and has to explain failure by June 06. pic.twitter.com/7ef704X83n — Governor West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankhar (@jdhankhar1) May 30, 2022

Dhankar went on to say that Banerjee’s assertion that those who wanted to initiate action against Banerjee telling the “truth 10,000 times before camera” showed the latter to be someone who ignored the saying “Be you ever so high, the law is above you.”

His assertion “if someone wanted to take action against him for telling the truth, they could and that he would, “tell the truth 10,000 times before camera” is reflection of a mindset not in sync with constitutional essence and ignoring “Be you ever so high, the law is above you" — Governor West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankhar (@jdhankhar1) May 30, 2022

On Monday, addressing party supporters at Shyamnagar in North 24 Parganas district, Banerjee reiterated that the BJP was frightening all its Opponents using Centre-run agencies as a threat and a tool. Banerjee also pointed out that while he commented on the judicial system, the rejoinder had come from the Governor.