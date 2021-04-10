Total lockdown in Maharashtra likely soon

Maharashtra, the worst-affected state of the Covid-19 pandemic, seems to be heading for a total lockdown for at least two to three weeks.

The announcement of a Corona lockdown is expected in the next couple of days.

The possibility of a total lockdown was discussed at an all-party virtual meeting on Saturday presided over by Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, attended by top leaders of the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi government and opposition BJP.

“Our first priority should be to save lives….the way Covid-19 cases are increasing, if we do not take a decision of lockdown now, there would be a lockdown-like situation in the future automatically. If we want to break the chain, we have to go in for further stricter measures…we do not have options, lockdown is the only option,” Thackeray said expressing concern over the sweeping second wave of the pandemic.

As of now, Maharashtra has night curfew, a weekend lockdown and prohibitory orders during the day.

Also present in the meeting were Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, Home Minister Dilip Walse-Patil, Public Health Minister Rajesh Tope and Water Resources Minister Jayant Patil of the NCP, Urban Development Minister Eknath Shinde of Shiv Sena, State Congress President Nana Patole, Public Works Minister Ashok Chavan and Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat and Medical Education Minister Amit Deshmukh, Leader of Opposition in Assembly Devendra Fadnavis, his counterpart in council and state BJP president Chandrakant Patil.

Chief secretary Sitaram Kunte presented a report on the ground situation of Maharashtra. On Sunday, Thackeray will preside over a meeting of the Covid-19 Task Force. On Monday, Pawar, who holds the finance and planning portfolios, would look at the best ways of helping out the public.

“I appeal to all political parties that whatever decision is taken, we all should support it,” Thackeray said at the meeting that lasted for over two hours.

“It is the role of all to ensure that the poor, the working class do not suffer while imposing strict restrictions. Of course, it should be considered and done, but it is very important to prevent the rapidly increasing infection and morbidity by doing something urgently,” he said.