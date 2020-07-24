Try toppling Maharashtra government, CM Uddhav Thackeray dares Opposition

As he sails through a series of challenges in wake of Covid-19 pandemic and manages a tri-party alliance, Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray warned Opposition parties against attempts to topple the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government.

“I am sitting and giving interview….try and topple the government,” Uddhav said in an interview to Saamana executive editor Sanjay Raut, a Rajya Sabha member of Shiv Sena.

The two part-interview would be printed and webcast on Saturday and Sunday, in the run-up to his 60th birthday, that falls on July 27.

Thackeray, the leader of MVA, who is running the Sena-NCP-Congress coalition, has decided not to celebrate his birthday next week. “Instead of spending money on garlands, the amount should be contributed to the chief minister’s relief fund, health camps, blood and plasma donation camps should be organised. There should be no posters, banners and crowd,” Uddhav, the photographer-turned-politician, has said in a statement.

In the last three days, three promos of the interview were released.

Uddhav, an MLC, smiled as Sanjay Raut posed a question on receding hairline after he took over as the chief minister. “I may have become the chief minister now but I have not turned 60 in a day,” he said, admitting that his tenure has been full of challenges.

The chief minister said that Covid-19 is a threat and people will have to wear masks and maintain physical distancing. “I follow the norms,” he said.

“I am not pessimistic and will never allow anyone to be pessimistic,” he said.

Asked about the BJP's charge that the government runs on three wheels, he said: “On how many (wheels) does the Central government runs?”

To a question when vada-pav will be available, he said: “I do not deny that there is a lockdown. We are unlocking gradually”.