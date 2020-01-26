Tweeple react sharply to Manish Malhotra's uniform design for Mumbai Mounted Police

Twitter has responded sharply to Manish Malhotra's designer uniform for Mumbai's Mounted Police. While some appreciated the innovation, many of the users have termed the uniform irrational and uncomfortable in Mumbai’s weather. Here are some reactions from Twitterverse:

One user, @ajhay9 asked whether the designer had also designed a bag to collect horse excrement.

Has @ManishMalhotra designed a bag that'll be attached to collect the horseshit? Or will Mumbaikars have to wipe their helmets & windshields? while they're following the #MountedPoliceUnit? — Ajhay U Waghmare🇮🇳 (@ajhay9) January 20, 2020

Another user, @VenkaTulasiRedy replied citing the move as illogical and said the comeback of the Mounted Police doesn't look efficient.

Band Bajja Barat. Kisi ki Shaadi hey kya.😃

Fighting crime is important, Mumbai has enough actors, why take such illogical steps, which i am sure doesnt look efficient. — venkatR (@VenkaTulasiRedy) January 21, 2020

User @chepu13, replied saying, their uniforms should be more comfortable.

With this type of dress will the policeman do a walk on the ramp. At the crime scene will he take care of his dress or the criminal. There should be something more comfortable for them. Seems this is designed for this video clip only... — Aravind Khanndelwal (@Chepu13) January 25, 2020

Another user, @ratihegde asked if a poor policeman is expected to dress in such a manner.