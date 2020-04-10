Two more die due to coronavirus in Gujarat

Two more die due to coronavirus in Gujarat, toll reaches 19 in state

PTI
PTI,
  • Apr 10 2020, 14:26 ist
  • updated: Apr 10 2020, 14:26 ist
Representative image/PTI Photo

Two more patients, including an elderly man, succumbed to COVID-19 in Gujarat, taking the toll in the state to 19, said officials on Friday.

The two, who died during the last 12 hours, were a 40 -year-old man from Ahmedabad and an 81-year-old man from Gandhinagar, said Principal Secretary, Health, Jayanti Ravi.

While the patient from Ahmedabad was suffering from a kidney ailment, the elderly man from Gandhinagar contracted the virus from a close contact, she said.

Coronavirus
Gujarat
COVID-19
