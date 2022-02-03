Two trekkers die in Nashik while descending peak

In a shocking incident, two trekkers died while descending from the pinnacle of Hadbi chi Shendi at Manmad in the Nashik district of Maharashtra.

The deceased have been identified as trekking trainer Anil Wagh (35) and Mayur Mhaske (22), an uncle-nephew duo, who were associated with Ahmednagar-based Indraprastha Trekkers.

Another trekker, Prashant Pawar, is injured and undergoing treatment at a local hospital.

Hadbi chi Shendi or Thumbs Up peak -- because of its feature -- is a difficult and challenging climb involving around 250 feet. The duo along with a group of 15 including eight girls were ascending the peak.

The mishap took place between 5 pm and 6 pm on Wednesday evening.

“The uncle-nephew duo slipped and fell near the top of the pinnacle while attempting to remove ropes,” according to local police.

Late last night, with the help of local villagers, the bodies of Wagh and Mhaske were brought down and shifted to a Manmad civil hospital for an autopsy.

