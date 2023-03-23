Uddhav prevented Rane’s meet with Balasaheb, says son

Uddhav prevented Narayan Rane’s meeting with Balasaheb: Nitesh Rane

Rane was expelled by Shiv Sena in July 2005 for raising a banner of revolt against Uddhav

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Mar 23 2023, 19:18 ist
  • updated: Mar 23 2023, 19:18 ist
Narayan Rane. Credit: PTI Photo

Hours after Raj Thackeray claimed that he tried a rapprochement between Narayan Rane and late Shiv Sena supremo Balasaheb Thackeray, the Union Minister’s son and BJP MLA Nitesh Rane claimed that it was scuttled by Uddhav Thackeray. 

Now Union Minister at the Centre, the senior Rane, a former chief minister and ex-Leader of Opposition, was expelled by Shiv Sena in July 2005 for raising a banner of revolt against Uddhav, who was the executive president of the party back then. 

Thereafter he joined the Congress only to leave it  in 2017 and floated Maharashtra Swabhiman Paksha (MSP) which he later merged with the BJP. 

In his Gudi Padwa rally at the Shivaji Park, MNS chief Raj Thackeray spoke out how the things unfolded in 2005-2006.

Raj himself left Shiv Sena a few months later and formed the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena in March 2006.

“When Rane was to leave the party, it was Balasaheb who asked me to speak to him. I spoke to Rane who agreed to meet Balasaheb. But then Balasaheb called me back after some time and asked me not to call him. I could hear someone murmuring from behind. Rane left. This is how strong people were forced to leave the Shiv Sena. Or else I wouldn't, in my wildest dream, have thought of starting a new political party in front of Balasaheb,” said Raj. 

Raj, however, did not specify who was murmuring from behind but it was a clear reference to Uddhav. 

The junior Rane said that it was Uddhav who was murmuring. "It’s a known fact. Uddhav told Balasaheb that he would leave with his wife and sons if Rane is asked to stay back.”

India News
Maharashtra
Narayan Rane
Uddhav Thackeray

