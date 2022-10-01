Uddhav put Balasaheb's Shiv Sena at stake for CM post, son: BJP

Ahead of parallel Dussehra rallies of Shiv Sena's warring factions, the BJP has accused Uddhav Thackeray of putting his party at stake for the love for chief ministership and his son Aaditya.

The BJP also said that the Thackeray group was taking help from Sharad Pawar-led NCP and Congress, its two allies of the Maha Vikas Aghadi, to bring crowds to the rally, charges which both parties denied.

Describing the Uddhav faction as "leftover Sena", BJP state chief spokesperson Keshav Upadhye said that his party's former ally has completely distanced itself from Hindutva. "Since their political existence in Maharashtra is at stake, Thackeray’s 'Leftover Sena' extended support to the already-sinking Congress as the fear of its existence getting eradicated from politics of Maharashtra looms high. The Congress has agreed to gather crowds for the former’s rally at Shivaji Park," Upadhye said.

"And in return, the 'Leftover Sena' has agreed to support Rahul Gandhi’s 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'. This clearly proves that the Penguin Sena has permanently distanced itself from the Hindutva ideology," he alleged.

Upadhye said, "In his desire to become the chief minister and for his love for his son, Thackeray did not mind putting Balasaheb Thackeray’s Shiv Sena at stake. Congress has aptly caught him in a difficult situation since the fate of his leadership now depends on the crowds gathering for his rally. It feels sorry to see the plight of Balasaheb’s party and what his legal heirs have done to it."

According to him, the Thackerays are facing an unprecedented challenge of gathering crowds for their Dussehra rally at Shivaji Park.

"History has repeated itself. Earlier, Thackeray lost his leadership when he kneeled before the NCP for his thirst for power and now by going behind the Congress, he is working towards eliminating the party’s existence," Upadhye said.

He said that Thackeray disposed of his Shiv Sena when he almost mortgaged his party to the NCP in order to get the position of the chief minister which he had got through treachery and by refusing to accept the mandate given by voters.