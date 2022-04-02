Uddhav reiterates support for Marathi speakers in Karnataka border areas

'Marathi speakers on K'taka border facing atrocities'

The Maharashtra-Karnataka boundary dispute is pending before the Supreme Court

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Apr 02 2022, 17:30 ist
  • updated: Apr 02 2022, 17:30 ist
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray. Credit: PTI Photo

The Maharashtra government on Saturday reiterated its support for the Marathi-speaking people in Belagavi (Belgaum) saying that it stands by those facing atrocities.

“In Karnataka, they are facing atrocities because of the language. This would not be tolerated and we would not allow it,” Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray said, speaking at the foundation-laying ceremony of the grand Marathi Bhasha Bhavan at the Marine Drive in Mumbai. Deputy CM and Finance Minister Ajit Pawar was also in attendance.

Maharashtra claims 814 villages along the borders and Belgaum, Karwar, Nippani and Bidar and wants them to be included in the state as a large population there speaks Marathi.

The Maharashtra-Karnataka boundary dispute is pending before the Supreme Court.

