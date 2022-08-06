Uddhav, Shinde to tour Maharashtra ahead of local body polls

With the Balasaheb Thackeray-founded Shiv Sena in crisis, the two rival faction leaders - Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde - will be undertaking Maharashtra tours ahead of the polls for local bodies, which are being described as mini-Vidhan Sabha polls of sorts.

After Shinde, with the support of BJP, toppled the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government and ousted Uddhav from the post of Chief Minister, the latter’s son Aaditya is currently on a state-wide tour, which has thus far received a good response.

Both Uddhav, the Shiv Sena President, and Shinde, who had declared himself as the Chief Leader of the national executive, had earlier indicated that they would undertake state-wide programmes covering all geographical regions in the state, namely, Mumbai-Konkan, Western Maharashtra, North Maharashtra, Marathwada and Vidarbha.

Also Read | ED grills Sanjay Raut, wife in Patra Chawl scam case

“Aaditya is already on the field and I will soon start travelling across the state,” Uddhav said in his meetings with party leaders.

“I had been travelling and very soon I will cover the entire state,” said Shinde when he travelled to North Maharashtra and Marathwada.

Since the day he was ousted as Chief Minister, Thackeray had been regularly meeting the MPs, MLAs and MLCs, besides holding regular reviews with district chiefs and other office bearers.

Also Read | Uddhav Thackeray was ready to align with BJP if rebels dumped Shinde: Deepak Kesarkar

Aaditya has already covered Marathwada and Western Maharashtra - where he has been welcomed by the Shiv Sainiks.

Although dates for Uddhav's tour have not yet been announced, he is expected to start his tours by the end of August after the 75th Independence Day festivities.

On the other hand, Shinde faces three big challenges - the Supreme Court hearing on a bunch of petitions including disqualification proceedings and claims over the party symbol, the delay in expansion of the council-of-ministers, and the fact that the monsoon season of the Maharashtra Legislature is yet to be convened.

Also Read | Youth attacked in Ahmednagar for sharing a post related to Nupur Sharma

The clear challenge for Uddhav is to keep the flock together and coordinate well with his new allies - the Sharad Pawar-led NCP and the Congress.

“Though Shinde has managed to split the party’s strength in the law-making bodies, Maharashtra Legislative Assembly and Lok Sabha, the real test for both the factions is to see what is the position on ground,” political observers said, adding that Shiv Sena had survived many splits in the past led by Chhagan Bhujbal, Narayan Rane, and Raj Thackeray, and knows the art of resurrecting itself.

The BJP on the other hand has already started groundwork for the upcoming elections and is trying to rope in smaller parties, groups, and independent leaders to make the contest open-ended.